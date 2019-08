Investigators don't know what happened to a driver after he or she crashed through a wooden fence in Conroe, Texas.

The crash sent 30 feet of fence straight through the windshield and all the way through the back window. They did find some blood in the vehicle.

Police believe it happened at about 2 a.m. CT on Friday.

For now, it's unclear what happened to the driver, where they are or if they're OK.

