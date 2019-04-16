Texas family thrown from home during tornado, survives

A family is lucky to be alive after an EF-3 tornado pummeled through their Franklin, Texas home on Saturday. Seven family members were thrown from the mobile home, and the building itself was lifted across the street and thrown into a tree.

A family was thrown from a mobile home during a tornado in Franklin, Texas. Everyone survived. / Source: KBTX

The mobile home was reduced to shards of wood and rubble as the family looks at the empty space where their home once stood and wonders what comes next.

"We don't know where to go from here. We're just trying to stay strong for these kids," said Shervette Witherspoon.

Witherspoon lived in the home with her sister and her family. Witherspoon wasn't inside during the tornado, but she says that her brother-in-law and six of her nieces and nephews were.

Witherspoon and her family members told KBTX that everyone in the home was thrown out if it and into a nearby field when the building hit a tree. One of the kids was sent to a hospital, but was released. The rest of the family cleaned the destruction with a helping hand from the community.

"We're very thankful for everybody - all the family, friends, first responders, police, church members, school friend, everybody," Witherspoon said.

She added that recovery will be a long road and that they're figuring out how they can start over. Until then, the Witherspoon family says they will stay with different family and friends.