Texas family's cross wall is left intact after EF3 tornado

There are dozens of stories from people living in Franklin who barely made it through Saturday’s EF3 tornado.

Wall of crosses left standing after an EF3 tornado swept through Franklin, Texas / Source: KBTX

Based on the amount of damage, city officials remarked on how amazing it is to have had no fatalities.

Kayla Smith feels the same way. She was visiting a friend when the tornado hit and found herself and five others huddled in a small bathroom as the tornado ripped off the roof to the home.

“We grabbed the girls, ran down the hallway and honestly, we just started praying,” said Smith.

Sunday, an American flag was erected on top of the rubble that once was the Darnell family home.

“Her dad is a veteran and that is why this flag is flying high for him,” said Smith.

Crystle Darnell-Whitmore was also in the home. She said they are all lucky to be alive.

“The roof just came off and I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'” said Darnell-Whitmore. “I hid in the bathroom with everyone else and, it was all of us, piled up in this small bathroom.”

After the skies cleared, Whitmore said it was the blessings they could see that left them in awe.

One of the only walls left standing held several symbols of their faith. Another wall still intact held a sticker that read, "Faith and hope" and "1 Corinthians 13:13."

“That shows me even more that it was nothing but the grace of God that was with us that day because if it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t be alive, I don’t, I’m still, not questioning him, but I am in disbelief that we’re here,” said Darnell-Whitmore.

Monday the family met with their insurance claims adjuster, and they are working to determine what if anything can be recovered.

