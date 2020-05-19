Texas man accused of fatally injuring relative during sex play

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) -- Police believe a man in Texas died from injuries he got from having “sadomasochistic” sex with his 81-year-old relative.

Police believe Alan Bischof, 81, injured his relative, Craig LaMell, 65, during "sadomasochistic" sex play, leading to LaMell's death. (Source: KPRC/CNN)

Craig LaMell, 65, told police he'd been walking on a bike trail in Houston last November when he was attacked and beaten by three men. He was hospitalized and later died due to severe head injuries.

Because there was no identifying information about the three men who allegedly attacked LaMell, the case went cold until April, when Alan Bischof, 81, was laid off from his job.

Company officials had found personal emails on his office computer, according to court records. And in one of the emails, according to the court records, Bischof wrote “he and LaMell had a sexual relationship, and that they engaged in sadomasochistic behavior."

The court records state that on Nov. 6, according to the emails, “LaMell had requested Bischof to assault him” and that “Bischof did assault the decedent by punching him with fists.”

Bischof allegedly went on to explain that before LaMell died, the two men concocted a mugging story as a cover.

At this time, Bischof has not been charged with aggravated assault of a family member but has not been arrested.

No information was provided on how the two men were related.

Copyright 2020 KPRC via CNN. All rights reserved.