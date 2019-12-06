Texas man arrested in Franklin accused of stealing car with sleeping teen inside

A Texas man was arrested in Franklin Tuesday and charged with several offenses including kidnapping a child.

An officer with the Franklin Police Department stopped David Davis, of Texas, for driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

According to the officer, Davis appeared to be intoxicated. The report says suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and an open alcoholic beverage container were found during a search of the car which was later determined to be stolen.

The report says a 14-year-old boy was found asleep in the vehicle, and when questioned told police the last thing he remembered was being asleep in the Franklin Walmart's parking lot while his parents were inside shopping. The teen said he had the car running to keep warm and wasn't aware of leaving the Walmart parking lot and that he didn't know Davis.

Officers later discovered that Davis had recently been released from a Texas prison. According to the citation, he told police he had been living on the streets. Davis said he had been cold and hungry and admitted to drinking at least a pint of vodka and a couple other drinks.

Police say Davis told them he saw the car running in the parking lot and saw it as an opportunity. He said he was going to try to get back to Texas and that he didn't know anyone was in the car.

Davis was charged with several offenses including kidnapping, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

