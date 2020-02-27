Texas police say local meth is contaminated with coronavirus, offer to test it

Police in central Texas say they have reason to believe methamphetamine in Blanco County may be contaminated with the coronavirus and should be checked.

The offer comes in a public service announcement posted by the Johnson City Police Department to Facebook.

“If you have meth with you, please get it tested prior to use,” the post says, offering addresses where people can take their drugs for testing.

“If you prefer to keep your meth in the privacy of your own home you may contact Blanco County Dispatch … and have an officer come to your house to test your meth for contamination.”