Texting system helps community find summer feeding locations

Those looking to find out more information regarding summer feeding will have an easier way to do so.

The US Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Kentucky Department of Education to provide a texting service, which will allow users to get text alerts with information regarding summer feeding closest to you.

All you have to do is text "food" to 877877.

Bowling Green City Schools are one of more than 100 schools districts in Kentucky providing summer meals and utilizing this system. This is a statewide program so anyone in Kentucky can text the number to find summer feeding near them.

Bowling Green City Schools are serving lunch Monday through Friday in multiple places around the city.

"Last summer all together between the open sites, which are Bowling Green Junior High, Dishman Elementary School, Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School, and The Learning Center, all together between that and the mobiles we fed 73 close to 74,000 meals for the whole summer," said Dalla Emerson, Director of Food Service for Bowling Green City Schools.

If you do not have texting services you can call 866-348-6479 to find out more information.

Summer feeding for Bowling Green City Schools begins next Tuesday and runs until August 2.