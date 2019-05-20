"Thank You, South Central Kentucky"

I was reminded most recently why I live in by far the best part of the United States. And it took a deeply personal tragedy to remind me once again why moving to South Central Kentucky and working at WBKO-TV was the best decision I've ever made.

I was not on the air late last week due to the passing of my father, Denny Cleff, who passed away last Thursday.

The outpouring of support from you, the residents of South Central Kentucky, has been simply overwhelming and truly touched me beyond belief. One shining example was a wonderful couple from Bowling Green, Larry and Stephanie Krohn, invited me to join them for dinner while they were celebrating their anniversary.

Yours truly and Dad certainly butted heads----I have a feeling a number of fathers and sons can relate to that---however, we made peace before his passing. And I inherited my love and passion of sports from my father.

I've always believed that wherever I've worked, I've "wanted" to give my best effort for our viewers. But after the hugs, handshakes, pats on the back, and fist bumps that I've received since the passing of my father, I now "owe" you my best effort each and every day.

And for that, South Central Kentucky, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.