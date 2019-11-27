Thanksgiving is more expensive this year, but only by a penny

The average price of a Thanksgiving meal is up this year, but only by a penny.

The American Farm Bureau surveys the price of items traditionally served at Thanksgiving. It’s been publishing the results of these surveys for three decades.

This year, the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner for ten is $48.91, or about $5 per person.

That's only one cent more than the cost last year.

The bureau’s standard feast includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray and a pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.