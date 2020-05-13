The SKyPAC now offering an online virtual art gallery

HERstory, a selection of Kentucky's heroes by Amanda Brooks is one of two virtual offerings from the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.

HERstory is described by SKyPAC as, "A Selection of Kentucky’s Heroes consists of several expressive, large paintings created during Covid19 quarantine on raw cotton curtains.

Artist, educator, and activist Amanda Brooks resides in Somerset, Kentucky, a town she is busy transforming into a public art destination. Trust us, Amanda Brooks has her own story to tell through Kentucky women who have made a big impact on her and the world."

"Amanda’s educator insight into social justice, storytelling, and truth through art and defined style make the portraits in HERstory meaningful and very memorable. Amanda focuses on women who have impacted Kentucky from the artist’s own feminist perspective. Amanda Brooks’ HERstory paintings with SKyPAC will be a virtual exhibition during the month of May and in the Main Gallery and open to groups by appointment during the month of June.

This exhibit will promote positive change within the community through engagement activities, powerful imagery, and strong narratives."

The main gallery is sponsored by U.S. Bank, both galleries receive support from the Kentucky Arts Council.

One of the online exhibits, Signs and Symbols, encourages the appreciation for the understanding and use of American Sign Language.

SKyPAC describes the Signs and Symbols exhibit as, "A collection of acrylic paintings created by adult artists with disabilities working at Lifeskills Industries in Bowling Green, KY in collaboration with staff from Arts for All Kentucky. The subjects of the paintings include American Sign Language (ASL), common gestures, and disability awareness messages."

"When you go to the SKyPAC website and also our education blog, you'll not only see the exhibition virtually but you'll also be challenged to do some sign language. SKyPAC's mission is really engaging people through the arts. And we're doing that in our main gallery with a really unique exhibition called HERstory with artist Amanda Brooks," said local artist, Andee Rudloff.

To visit

HERstory: A selection of Kentucky's heroes click here

.

To visit Wedge Education Gallery to view Kentucky Presents: Signs and Symbols click here

.

To visit the main gallery click here

.