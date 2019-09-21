The 40th Medical Center 10k kicked off early Saturday morning with runners of all ages. The 10k classic is known as the race for everyone.

Runners from around the world showed up in Bowling Green to take part in the race. The 5K was the first race of the day but the first female to cross the finish line wasn't stopping there she also was gearing up for the 10k.

"It feels good this is the, I guess its been a couple of since I've done both the 5K and the 10K," said Bonita Deabone.

Bonita successfully completed both races and has also has ran in the Boston Marathon.

Also, there was a wheelchair 10K and and one man from South Africa wheeled his way across the finish line for first place. This is the first time he has competed in the 10K since 1998.

"I thought it was a good race to do in preparation for New York City marathon in November, so this is basically the start of the fall season," said Krige Schabort

Some runners have been partaking in the 10K for the past 40 years.

"Yes, I've done every one of them and I feel like I am 68 years old and still trying to run," said Bob Napir.

"I just enjoy it and always have, I know some hate it but I just always enjoyed it," said Johnny Johnson.

One familiar WBKO meteorologist finished his first 10K race Saturday and enjoyed the community cheering the runners on as they were hitting their toughest mile marks.

"It's good to see people helping us keep going especially when you got to those points. Y'all are just awesome. Overall great run and a beautiful run, you got to see the entire city," said Justin Hobbs.

Congratulations to all who participated in the races today.