The 40th running of Med Center Health's 10k Classic announced

Med Center Health announced the 40th running of the 10K Classic Friday at the WKU Health Sciences Complex .

The Med Center 10K Classic has been the premier event in Bowling Green for decades and participants will be able to “experience the tradition” this year on September 21st.

This year’s race will begin and end at Houchens Smith Stadium on WKU’s campus.

10K Classic Co-Race Director Joe Tinius says the reason he enjoys the 10K Classic is the magnitude of the race:

“It’s just a very exciting feeling when that many people take off at the start of a race.”

Bob Napier and Warren Vaughan have participated in running the 10k Classic since it began.

They say the reason they keep coming back is their love of running and for the friends they’ve made over the years.

Warren Vaughan says, “Once this family weekend outing gets you hooked, your hooked for as long as you can do it.”

The 10K Classic Cash Drawing now offers more ways to win when you complete the race.

The Cash Drawing will include five $1,000 drawings and two $500 Early Bird Drawings.

To be eligible for one of the two $500 Early Bird Drawings, you must register by July 31st.

For a full schedule of events and more information about the 10K Classic, click HERE