The 60's Come Back For Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday February 16, 2020

Sunday was a pleasant day with a mix of clouds and highs back in the 50's. Clouds stick around for the overnight hours.The 60's return by the time we head into Monday. We will see clouds off and on for Monday with a chance of rain moving in overnight Monday and into early Tuesday. Tuesday, light rain will hang around into the mid morning hours but should clear out into the afternoon but as it does so, temperatures will start to fall back into the 40's. The rest of the work week looks dry but cool with daytime highs reading into the 40's.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Cool

Low 38, winds E-4

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM showers

High 62, Low 53, winds S-12

TUESDAY: Early Showers Come To An End, Partly Cloudy

High 56, Low 34, winds NW-10

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams