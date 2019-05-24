The 90s Keep Going!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, May 24, 2019

...HOT AND HUMID FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND...

Friday marked our second straight day of 90s in Bowling Green, and the heat is on through the weekend! Rain chances appear minimal in the coming days through the holiday weekend, with only small chances for late-day isolated thunderstorms Sunday (best chance north). Highs will soar into the low 90s each day Saturday through Wednesday. Some relief is showing up late next week, with a cold front bringing better rain and storm chances along with cooler temperatures by Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY: Sunny, Breezy, Continued Hot and Humid

High 92, Low 68, winds SW-13

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol'd PM T/Shower Possible Late

High 90, Low 68, winds SW-12

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 93, Low 68, winds SW-9