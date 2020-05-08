The Allen County Health Department reports one COVID-19 related death and another two confirmed cases of the coronavirus

The Allen County Health Department has another 2 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County since this morning.

ACHD is also reporting a death related to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours of an Allen County resident.

Allen County now has had a total of 31 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 9 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with the remainder of 21 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.