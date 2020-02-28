The Barren County Trojans win the 15 District Championship

The boys' 15th District Championship featured the Barren County Trojans and the upset-minded ACS Patriots. This contest was one that would be a nailbiter in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans came away with the 71-65 victory and the title of District Champs.

Tournament MVP Aden Nyekan led Barren County with 24 points and 12 rebounds. His teammate Will Bandy chipped in 15 points of his own to help lead the Trojans to victory.

ACS was led by District Co-Player of the year Mason Shirley who scored 30 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.

Both teams now await the 4th Region draw which will take place Saturday, February 29, at 10 a.m. at South Warren Highschool. There they will find out who they will face off against in the tournament.