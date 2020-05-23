The Bistro in downtown Bowling Green re-opens dine-in services

On Friday resturants in the commonwealth were given the green light to allow dine-in services at reduced capacity.

13 News visited the Bistro in downtown Bowling Green as they discussed their re-opening and navigating the restrictions due to COVID-19.

"We're excited to see regulars again, we're excited to see new faces again. Just to get people through the doors and at the tables. And at the tables we're sitting every other table. Our capacity is now at 33%. We can still do full capacity outside but we are still doing the distancing," said Manager/Bartender, Jordan Young.

Young says The Bistro always has specials going and they will still offer curbside service as well.