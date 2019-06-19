The Boys and Girls Grand Opening of The CLUB Teen Center

Today marks a major milestone for the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green.

The Boys and Girls Club hosted the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Harold and Juanita Koon “The Club Teen Center”.

The club is an after school experience that empowers teens ages 13 through 18 to find their passion, accomplish their goals and take control of their future.

CEO Liz Barnard has a personal connection to the Boys and Girls Club and this momentous occasion.

“I also worked here in this building when I was in college.” said CEO of the Bowling Green Boys and Girls Club Liz Bernard. “To be the CEO of this organization now and to watch how much we’ve grown and how many more lives we’re impacting it’s really really special.”

The Club offers teens of Bowling Green a range of programs including Diplomas2Degrees, SMART moves, and Career Launch.