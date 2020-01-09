The Calm Before The Storm

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, January 9, 2020

...POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAIN, FLOODING, GUSTY WINDS, AND STRONG STORMS LATE WEEK...

Wednesday was wonderful, and while Thursday stays dry, changes are coming! Clouds increase late Thursday with south winds picking up ahead of a potent system arriving at week's end. This will bring rounds of heavy rain and some thunderstorms to the region. Some locations could pick up over 3" of rain before ending causing issues with flooding across South Central Kentucky. Strong storms with gusty winds are also possible Saturday. We catch a break in the rains Sunday before yet another system arrives with more wet weather Tuesday into Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Clouds, Windy & Warmer

High 60, Low 54, winds S-17, G-35

FRIDAY: Windy & Warm, Showers Likely, Thunder Possible

High 66, Low 60, winds S-18, G-35

SATURDAY: Windy & Warm, Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 70, Low 38, winds SW-20, G-40

