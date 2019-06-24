What to know about the City of Bowling Green's fireworks ordinance

According to the City of Bowling Green, fireworks are only permitted to be used from the hours of noon until 10:00 p.m. on June 27 to July 5.

On the 4th of July, the city is extending the time for an hour, so you can celebrate Independence Day and use fireworks until 11:00 p.m.

If you want to use fireworks or plan on hosting a party during another day or time, a special discharge permit is available through the city fire department. There is no fee for this permit. Issuing of this permit is conditional on the applicant complying with the state and local laws, rules and regulations.

The permit should be filed no later than 15 days prior to when you want to be able to use your fireworks.

According to Bowling Green Police Officer Ronnie Ward, "You're allowed to shoot off fireworks anywhere that's more than 200 feet from any residence or vehicle or people."

The city provides a map on its website. The areas in yellow are where you are allowed to shoot off fireworks. The areas in pink fireworks are not allowed. A link to that map can be found here.

Also, fireworks may not be sold or handled by anyone under the age of 18.