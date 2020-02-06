The City of Franklin celebrates 200 years and community leaders and residents gathered to celebrate

"Tonight we had a kick-off celebration for our city of franklins bicentennial last year the county actually celebrated 200 years and this year we are very honored that the city of franklin celebrates their 200th birthday. We kicked things off tonight with a celebration at Roxy theatre which is a historic theatre in downtown Franklin. We had a celebration, of course, every celebration has to have cupcakes," said Tammie Carey, Community Development Director.

Amongst the celebrations, they announced all the upcoming events for 2020 including.

"Vintage baseball game in march, an independence day parade in July, then in October we will do some historic cemetery walks, in November we have a 200-mile relay run where we are going to be starting off on the capital steps on Frankfort and handing a proclamation from person to person, we will travel 200 miles until we reach the city of Franklin Kentucky, " said Carey.

They say they may be small but they are full of heart.

"My favorite part about being in Franklin Kentucky is we are a small community we pull together and we are a family atmosphere we growing economically So we may be small, but we aren't afraid to do big things," said Carey.

The community members are proud of there small town and that pride shinned through during the bicentennial celebration.