The Corvette Museum patiently waits for a date to reopen

As Governor Andy Beshear continues to set dates for the reopening of Kentucky many businesses like the Corvette Museum are waiting for their reopening date.

Right now Governor Beshear has not set a date for establishments like museums but did hint at a possible date in June. For the employees of the Corvette Museum, they have been working to prepare the historical landmark for the day they are allowed to open.

Spokesperson Katie Ellison says that when they are allowed to reopen the museum will practice social distancing for both employees and visitors. They will provide masks and hand sanitizers for both their employees and guest.

Ellison says that starting May 22nd the Corvette store will reopen and allow the 33% capacity ordered by the state. She also says that the Corvette Cafe will continue to serve to go and takeout orders.