Dean of Potter College of Arts & Letters at WKU to finish out his contract

An email forwarded from Bob Skipper, WKU's media relations director, says that Dr. Larry Snyder will resume serving in his position as Dean of Potter College of Arts & Letters until his term ends June 30, 2021.

The email, sent out by the Acting Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs to WKU staff and faculty Wednesday afternoon, reads as follows:

"Dear Colleagues,

I’m happy to announce that Dr. Larry Snyder will resume serving as Dean of the Potter College of Arts & Letters effective Monday, April 15. He will finish his term which ends June 30, 2021. Dr. Merrall Price will remain as Special Assistant to the Provost until she transitions into her role as Associate Dean in Potter College effective July 1. Given the magnitude of work to do in degree transformation, we must have stability in leadership as we work our way forward. I look forward to working with Dr. Snyder and the Potter College community as we continue our efforts to provide the educational experience our students want and deserve.

I would like to thank Dr. Price for agreeing to step up on such short notice. I know she will (be) happy to return to her duties in the Provost’s Office where she is greatly needed.

Regards,

Cheryl L. Stevens, Ph.D.

Acting Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Western Kentucky University"

This all comes after Snyder resigned as dean on March 26th. Days later, the University Senate held a no confidence vote in then-provost Terry Ballman. Ballman has since resigned from that position, and Cheryl Stevens is the new Provost.