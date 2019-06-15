The Dry Spell End As The Rain Begins

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, June 15, 2019

Our weekend began on a dry note, with a good amount of sunshine Saturday. It will be noticeably warmer and more humid, however, with breezy southwest winds taking us back into the upper 80s. On Father's Day Sunday, the first of many rain chances appears in the forecast. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Sunday with more widespread showers/storms in the offing Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances decrease near the end of the week but will remain a part of the forecast. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible at times.

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Stray Early Shower

Low 70, winds S-12

FATHER'S DAY: Breezy & Humid with Scat'd Showers/Storms

High 88, Low 68, winds SW-14

MONDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 84, Low 68, winds SW-10

