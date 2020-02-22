The Dry Weather Will Soon End

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, February 22, 2020

We kicked off the weekend with some pleasant weather as highs made it back near normal in the lower 50's with abundant sunshine. For the night we are expecting it to get fairly chilly with lows near freezing. Sunday look dry most of the day with off and on clouds. Rain returns late Sunday night as an unsettled weather pattern takes hold for much of next week. Temps stay mild before the next system brings a mix of snow and rain on Wednesday. The remainder of the week will stay mostly clear and breezy.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold

Low 31, winds S-4

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers Possible Toward Evening

High 55, Low 42, winds SW-12

MONDAY: Rain Likely

High 53, Low 50, winds SE-13

