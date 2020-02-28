EPA says nearly 2,000 gallons of Crude Oil spilled in Warren County

Ben Franco with the Federal EPA says they responded to a crude oil spill off State Hwy 185 near Old Richardsville Road and Slim Island Road on Tuesday, February 28th.

Franco says an opened release valve on an above ground storage tank that was connected to an oil well released potentially 1,500-2,000 gallons from the 4,200 gallon capacity storage tank.

"We're probably going to be here for another couple days, over the weekend," said Franco. "We're going to let the rain do it's thing, we have a (containment) boom down into the retention pond to hold down any oil that is in that ditch or that stream and then we'll come back later and check on it and collect any remaining oil that is left out there."

Oil entered into a small stream into a retention pond and has not entered into the Barren River. Franco says no immediate threat to human health from this spill but clean up costs could be around $75,000.

"It's crude oil obviously we don't want anyone to get into the stream or touch the oil, it's going to be messy. So give us some time here to go ahead and do the clean up," said Franco.