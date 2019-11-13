The Family Enrichment Center celebrates 40 years in Bowling Green

For four decades the Family Enrichment Center has been working to empower families and prevent child abuse through the kindness and generous support from South Central Kentucky.

Family Enrichment Center was founded in 1977 in Bowling Green, Kentucky by a small group of concerned citizens who wanted to raise community awareness and prevent child abuse.

For the past 40 years the center's mission has been to empower families and prevent child abuse by providing education, social support, crisis intervention, and a safe environment for children and their families. While the numbers of children who are abused in south central Kentucky may vary from year to year, it is abundantly clear that there needs to be more services to address this critical issue.

"Originally we felt like having kinda a crisis nursery, that families could use when there were problems and stress that they could bring the children in and it would be a safe place for them. We bang to recognize that families needed so much more," said board chair, Ernie Small.

"We're extremely needed in this community. We've continued to be needed. That's the sad part. They've asked for our commitment today for this community to try to help stop child abuse. The way to do that is to empower the family and protect the child. It's a great feeling," said board member, Melanie Watts.

If you or a loved one is seeking assistance from the center you can visit their location at 1133 Adams Street or click here for more information.