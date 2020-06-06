The 'Funky Bean' celebrates grand opening in Bowling Green

A new local coffee shop in Bowling Green celebrated its grand opening Saturday morning.

The project started last March when the owner acquired the land of what used to be the 'Little Brown Jug' and is really excited to finally be opening the doors of the 'Funky Bean' to the community.

"We have gotten so much support from Bowling Green and the community here and just everybody has put in so many hours here. I honestly can't even name every name of every single person that has put in so many hours, it seems like half of Bowling Green," said Daniel Gonzalez, owner.

Daniel has also decided to make it a point to keep his business as local as possible. They've partnered with Bowling Green farmers and businesses like the Great American Donut Shop. They also get their coffee beans roasted down the road in Louisville Kentucky.

"Our coffee beans get roasted in Louisville Kentucky by a gentleman named Leo Fante, Leo Fante has been in the coffee business for almost 40 years. This guy is like a coffee scientist I mean absoutley amazing," added Gonzalez. "So when you have a cup of our coffee it is down to the degree of temperature, it is down to the roasting temperature for those beans where the oils are just perfect. So when we extract our coffee and our espresso we are extracting it to the 'T'."

The 'Funky Bean' will be open from 6 am to 8 pm and they also serve breakfast and lunch.