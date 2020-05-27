The GRDHD is reporting 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reports 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

– 7 in Daviess County

- 1 in Hancock County

- 5 in Henderson County

- 1 in McLean County

- 15 in Ohio County

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 656.

16 people in the district are currently hospitalized.

Of the 656 confirmed cases in the district, 76 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 494 (75%).

As of May 26, 2020, the state of Kentucky was reporting 8,951 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 394 statewide deaths.

The health department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing this week.

Testing will be available at our Daviess, Hancock, Union, and Webster County clinic locations today.

The GRDHD will also provide testing from our mobile unit at the Henderson Housing Authority today.

To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website at https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

You must be pre-registered to be tested.

If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

Kroger will also will be providing testing this week at Henderson Community and Technical College today through May 28.

To sign-up for the Kroger COVID-19 testing, click here