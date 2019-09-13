The Gatton Academy participates in Q&A with astronauts

Gatton Academy students got the opportunity Friday, to watch and ask questions on a special live Q&A with astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Astronauts Nick Hague and Drew Morgan answered questions submitted by National Stem Scholar classrooms nationwide.

Students and teachers from several Louisville schools, Breckinridge County schools, and even Warren County Schools gathered in Louisville for the event.

Academic Opportunity Coordinator, at The Gatton Academy, Cheryl Kirby-Stokes says "This is the first time we have ever had an event where students could talk with astronauts who are actually working and living on the international space station... so it is very exciting."

Gatton Academy students got an extra interview with local experienced aviators General Dan Cherry and Robert Pitchford.