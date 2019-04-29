The Glasgow Police Department welcomes its newest K-9 officer

Updated: Mon 2:21 PM, Apr 29, 2019

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department welcomes Joe, its newest K-9 officer.

Joe is a Labrador Retriever and is trained in narcotics and tracking.

The Glasgow Police Department now has two K-9 units that are trained in detecting narcotics.

 
