The Gloomy and Rainy Conditions End Sunday

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, October 26, 2019

Rain and high winds took over the region Saturday afternoon. The rain has moved out and is off to the east. We dry out into your Sunday.

Clouds may hold tough for awhile Sunday before clearing takes over. Expect fair skies and seasonable temperatures for early next week. Another system looks to bring showers and much cooler temperatures by Halloween followed by what could be our first hard freeze of the season!

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with some breaks

Low 52, winds SW-10

SUNDAY: AM Clouds, PM Clearing, Cooler

High 66, Low 45, winds W-5

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, a Bit Warmer

High 71, Low 49, winds S-2

