The Good Deeds Club donates essential items to Bowling Green residents

The Good Deeds club in Bowling Green on Saturday afternoon donated personal hygiene items to 500 homes.

The club gathered at a local park to walk around the area delivering baskets of goods with essential items like laundry detergent and toilet paper.

"We've got 100-ounce laundry detergent, we have got cleaner with bleach, a 4 pack of toilet paper, toothbrush and toothpaste, we have got a laundry basket and the first 50 are going to get a two-liter bottle of drinks that's just all we had so we finished that up and they got a smile through our masks," said Mary Osborne, club president.

In between stops they restocked their baskets and were ready to hit the next location.

The Good Deeds Club has been delivering food around Warren and Barren county the past few weeks and the response from the community has been nothing but positive.

"Everybody is loving it," added Osborne "We have been doing food and we just noticed that this was a need, that lots of people needed and so and we thought well we can make that happen."

The club is a nonprofit organization and relies on donations.

If you would like to donate you can find their Facebook page by clicking here.