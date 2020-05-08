The Good Deeds Club helping feed Warren and Barren Counties

A club started in Bowling Green seven years ago has found a way to give back to hundreds in our hometown during a pandemic.

The Good Deeds Club is a nonprofit made up of volunteers with a mission to help our community.

"We say we are providing hope with one meal at a time. When we invite people to come out and eat it is not an income-based thing," said Mary Osborne, president. "We realize that a lot of middle-class people are just needing a leg up or they want to get out, people are tired of being in their house."

The club teamed up with local businesses in the area and in the last few weeks were able to feed over 1,000 people total in Warren county and Barren county.

"We have been trying to partner with restaurants. We purchase the food from the restaurant at a discount but we still purchase it because we don't want to ask them for a donation right now," added Osborne. "A lot of them are having to do some different things and reorganizing but we are hoping that it helps them and it helps the community, its kind of a win-win."

Recently they received a donation that will help them continue to help the community during COVID-19.

"We received a donation from Modern Woodmen and they wanted it to be used during the corona time," added Osborne. "It was something that they felt was important and that was a way that they could help make that happen."

To volunteer with The Good deeds Club or donate simply message them on their social media accounts. You can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.