The Good Deeds Clubs hands out free pizza to the community

The Good Deeds Club, along with Print Plus Designz, American Legion Post 23 and Shop at Home Carpets partnered together to pass out free Chuck E. Cheese Pizza to the local community.

"We just thought, who doesn't love Chuck E. Cheese and who doesn't love pizza," Mary Osborne, a volunteer said.

Members of the community lined up their cars around the Greenwood Mall awaiting their turn to grab a slice.

Volunteers handed out a personal-pan pizza to each person in the car.

"As long as they're in the car and you've got six people, we'll give you six personal-pan pizzas," Osborne said.

The Good Deeds Club, Print Plus Designz, American Legion and Stay at Home Carpets purchased the pizza from Chuck E. Cheese to then give to the community for free.

"We're purchasing these meals to help the restaurants as well as the community," Osborne said.

The Good Deeds Club and their partners have been providing food for the Bowling Green community two to three times a week.

"We're just trying to provide a little hope one meal at a time," Osborne said.

Print Plus Designz is selling special t-shirts and all the proceeds go the helping The Good Deeds Club purchase meals to give out for free.