The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) has reported 21 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases –

9 in Daviess County

4 in Henderson County

3 in McLean County

4 in Ohio County

1 in Webster County

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 386.

Twenty people in the district are currently hospitalized.

Of the 386 confirmed cases in the district, 48 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 181 (47%).

As of April 30, 2020 the state of Kentucky was reporting 4,708 confirmed cased of COVID-19 and 240 statewide deaths.

GRDHD is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing Tuesday May 5 through Thursday May 7, 2020.

All of the available testing times have been filled.

You must be pre-registered to be tested.

The testing site is on the campus of Owensboro Community and Technical College.

If you are pre-registered for testing, you will be contacted to complete the registration process.

“We all play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, avoid crowds, wash your hands, and practice physical social distancing – staying at least 6 feet away from others. We can’t let our guard down.” said Clay Horton, Public Health Director. “We are happy to have been given the opportunity to help expand testing resources in our community. This is just one more piece to fulfilling our testing needs. We are thankful for all the help and support we get from our partners in the health care sector who are also continuing to provide COVID-19 testing for our community as well.”

The health department wants to reinforce this guidance with the community:

Stay home, avoid crowds and social distance

Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing)

To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others

Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

The health department also reminds you to always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness.

Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home.

To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents.

For more information on the COVID-19 guidelines, click here.

You can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.

Cases being reported from the Green River District Health Department have been investigated and confirmed locally.

These cases are then reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 AM May 1, 2020 County Confirmed Cases Recovered Cases Current Hospitalizations Ever Hospitalized Deaths Daviess 197

The Green River District Health Department can be reached at 270-852-5561 or www.healthdepartment.org