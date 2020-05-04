The Green River District Health Department reports no additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

The GRDHD Reports no additional confirmed coronavirus cases.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 425.

19 people in the district are currently hospitalized.

Of the 425 confirmed cases in the district, 49 (11.5%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 207 (49%).

As of May 3, 2020, the state of Kentucky was reporting 5,130 confirmed cased of COVID-19 and 253 statewide deaths.

GRDHD is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing Tuesday May 5 through Thursday May 7, 2020.

All of the available testing times have been filled.

You must be pre-registered to be tested.

The testing site is on the campus of Owensboro Community and Technical College.

If you are pre-registered for testing, you will be contacted to complete the registration process.

The health department wants to reinforce this guide

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing).

- To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

- Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

- To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness.

Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home.

For questions and information visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.

The cases being reported from the Green River District Health Department have been investigated and confirmed locally.

These cases are then reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.