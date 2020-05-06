The Green River District Health Department reports 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

(WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases:
12 in Daviess County
2 in Henderson County
1 in McLean County
1 in Ohio County
1 in Union County
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 461.
Twenty-three people in the district are currently hospitalized.
Of the 461 confirmed cases in the district, 55 (12%) have required hospitalization.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 230 (50%).
As of May 5, 2020, the state of Kentucky was reporting 5,822 confirmed cased of COVID-19 and 275 statewide deaths.
The health department wants to reinforce this guidance with the community:
Stay home, avoid crowds and social distance
Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing)
To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others
Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
Stay home when you are sick
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing
If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
For questions and information visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.
The cases being reported from the Green River District Health Department have been investigated and confirmed locally.
These cases are then reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.