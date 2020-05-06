The Green River District Health Department reports 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases:

12 in Daviess County

2 in Henderson County

1 in McLean County

1 in Ohio County

1 in Union County

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 461.

Twenty-three people in the district are currently hospitalized.

Of the 461 confirmed cases in the district, 55 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 230 (50%).

As of May 5, 2020, the state of Kentucky was reporting 5,822 confirmed cased of COVID-19 and 275 statewide deaths.

The health department wants to reinforce this guidance with the community:

 Stay home, avoid crowds and social distance

 Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing)

 To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others

 Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public

 Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

 Stay home when you are sick

 Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

 To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow

 Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

 Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

 If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

For questions and information visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.

The cases being reported from the Green River District Health Department have been investigated and confirmed locally.

These cases are then reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.