The Harlem Globetrotters dazzle fans in Bowling Green

For nearly 100 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have entertained fans all over the world, and on Tuesday, January 14th it was the city of Bowling Green's turned to be amazed by the high flying basketball team.

The World's greatest basketball team put on a show at E.A. Diddle Arena in front of fans young and old. Members of the team participated in fun interactions with the crowd all while defeating their rival the Washington Generals.

This was one of the 400 events the Harlem Globetrotters participate around the world per year.

The Globetrotters will take their show to Murray, KY on January 15, to Lexington on January 17th, and Louisville on January 18th.

