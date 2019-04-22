'The Hate U Give' Community Book Discussion

'The Hate U Give' is a book about a young black girl who is pulled between two lives. The poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the wealthy, mostly white prep school she attends.

Members of the community gathered at the Shake Rag Barbershop to discuss the book and how it relates to the issues minorities and people of color face on a daily basis.

Dr. Lucretia Dye, a professor at Western Kentucky University hosted the event. She was joined by students from Bowling Green Jr. High and South Warren as they re-enacted a scene from the adapted movie and took questions from members of the audience.

"I really appreciate Chief Walker coming, because of him just having that voice. A lot of the time we have discussions that are related to police issues, we don't have police there to represent and be their voice to say that not all police are bad and everything that you see on social media or on media is not the whole truth," said Dye. "I think it was such a gift for the whole community. You think about who we had there, we had people of all races all socioeconomic backgrounds, as well as all ages. That were there to just listen and learn and just to open up this process of thinking and talking about it."

The discussion highlighted the significance of building healthy relationships and how this outlook affects the mentality of developing youth.

"We want positivity, we want them to learn and we want them to grow and we want them to be productive citizens in society. But if we don't meet them first where they're at, there is no way to ensure that. So understanding that it's about relationship and not authority." said Master of Public Policy Candidate at Vanderbilt University, Mariah Green.

Angie Thomas, the author of 'The Hate U Give' will be in Bowling Green this weekend for the 21st annual Southern Kentucky Book fest at the Knicely Conference Center.