The Heat and Humidity Rolls On

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, May 24, 2019

...HOT AND HUMID FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND...

We kicked off the holiday weekend on the hot side as highs climbed to 91° with abundant sunshine. Heading into Sunday we may say a few isolated thunderstorms mainly north along the Ohio River. Otherwise as warm Sunday and we hang on to the heat to start the new week with some muggy air. Sunshine will stick aorund up untill Wednesday but another chance for thunderstorms roll in Wednesday and Thursday. This system will pull temperatures back away from the 90's late week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and Calm

Low 68, winds Calming

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol'd PM T/Shower Possible Late

High 90, Low 68, winds W-11

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 93, Low 69, winds SW-10

