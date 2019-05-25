The Heat and Humidity Rolls On

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Friday, May 24, 2019
...HOT AND HUMID FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND...
We kicked off the holiday weekend on the hot side as highs climbed to 91° with abundant sunshine. Heading into Sunday we may say a few isolated thunderstorms mainly north along the Ohio River. Otherwise as warm Sunday and we hang on to the heat to start the new week with some muggy air. Sunshine will stick aorund up untill Wednesday but another chance for thunderstorms roll in Wednesday and Thursday. This system will pull temperatures back away from the 90's late week.
Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and Calm
Low 68, winds Calming
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol'd PM T/Shower Possible Late
High 90, Low 68, winds W-11
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid
High 93, Low 69, winds SW-10
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams