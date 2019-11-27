The Hilltoppers looking forward to taking on the #2 Louisville Cardinals

The WKU Hilltopper basketball team is finally back from their tournament that took place in the Virgin Islands.

Now the tops didn't have the showing that they wanted, but they did win two of the three games they played in the Paradise Jam.

Waiting for them back here in the states is a date with the number two team in the country, the Louisville Cardinals.

Now Louisville comes into this game as the heavy favorite... But that isn't something that scares this Hilltoppers.

Since Rick Stansbury has taken over as the head coach... The tops are 6-3 in neutral site games. Including wins over power five programs like Purdue and West Virginia.