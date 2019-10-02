The Incumbent State Auditor makes a stop in Bowling Green

Mike Harmon is currently the Kentucky State Auditor and was elected during the 2015 election season. Harmon is currently running for re-election this year as the republican candidate. He faces two opponents under the democratic and libertarian parties.

Prior to becoming the state auditor Harmon served 13 years in Kentucky's House of Representatives.

13 News asked Harmon about some of his accomplishments over the past 4 years as auditor.

"We told all of our people we don't target anyone. We don't give anybody a pass we just simply follow the data. Data should not be partisan and so that's the way we carried our office. We've had some very high profile special exams. We did first the audit of the AOC which is the administrative offices of the courts," said Mike Harmon, Kentucky State Auditor.

A most recent special exam included the Kentucky Retirement System and Kentucky Teacher Retirement System on Senate Bill two Compliance that his office just released. Senate Bill two was passed in 2017 and it required several items including the posting of all contracts.

"In some of the things that we found in that particular one they weren't posting 80% plus of their contracts both KRS and KTRS were not even like fully redacted. If they weren't shown they weren't posted at all then KRS, Kentucky Retirement systems what we found was they were kind of advocating their roll in regards to what they did redact"

You can see our entire interview with Incumbent Candidate for Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon attached to this story.