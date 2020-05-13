The Kentucky Derby Museum has announced it will donate more than $10,000 to coronavirus relief efforts int Ky.

The Kentucky Derby Museum has announced it will donate more than $10,000 of its proceeds from online merchandise sales to coronavirus relief efforts int the state.

The museum said the donations will go towards Governor Andy Beshear’s Team Kentucky Fund and the One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund.

The museum pledged last month to donate 20% of online sales of collectible merchandise with the original race date of May 2 to funds that help those who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 146th Kentucky Derby has been postponed from May 2nd to Labor Day weekend.