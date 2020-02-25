The Lady Purples punch their ticket to the 14th District Championship

After a disappointing loss to region foe Russell County, the Bowling Green Lady Purples were able to bounce back in the semi-finals of the 14th district tournament to defeat the Greenwood Lady Gators 66-37.

The Lady Purples (24-6) advance to Thursday's district championship game where they will face the Warren East/South Warren winner. Bowling Green has also secured themselves a spot in next week's Region 4 Tournament.

The Lady Gators finish the 2019-20 season 13-16.