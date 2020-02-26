The Lady Raiders advance to the 14th District Championship

It was a heroic effort by the Warren East Lady Raiders as they were able to defeat the South Warren Lady Spartans 57-52. Warren East was down by 15 late in the third quarter but was able to force the game into overtime. In overtime, timely baskets and clutch free-throw shooting secured the Lady Raiders the win.

Lucy Patterson led the way with 16 points. Caroline Forrester added 12 points and 21 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders (18-9) are headed to their first Region 4 Tournament since 2008.

East will play No. 1 seed Bowling Green at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district championship game.