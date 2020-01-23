The Lady Toppers participate in wheelchair basketball at Bowling Green Parks and Recreation

The WKU Lady Toppers basketball team came out to Bowling Green's Parks and Recreation to participate in some wheelchair basketball.

The Lady Tops participated heavily in multiple games against members of the community.

Event coordinator Cameron Levis says that is it really cool for the Lady Tops to come out and gain respect for the adaptive sports athletes. "To take athletes and get them together and kind of share that mutual respect that everyone is trying to reach that pinnacle that they want to reach with sports."

Wheelchair basketball is offered every Monday and Thursday and open to the public for anyone to come and participate. Just make a trip to the Kummer Little Recreation Center and sign up.