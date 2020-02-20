The Lady Tops keep winning as they defeat Marshall 79-65

The Lady Tops simply don't lose at home as they were able to defeat the Marshall Thundering Herd 79-65.

Whitney Creech was super aggressive and lead WKU with 19 points and four assists. Raneem Elgedawy chipped in with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

It was a well-ballanced attack as four ladies scored in double figures as they advance tp 19-6 on the year and 11-3 in C-USA. WKU continues their winning ways as they win their 9th game in a row and remain undefeated at E.A. Diddle Arena.

WKU won't get much time to celebrate this win as they have a quick turnaround on the road against Florida Atlantic this Saturday at 1 pm.