The Latest: Day 1 of opioid lawsuit jury selection concludes in Ohio

The first day of jury selection in a landmark federal opioid lawsuit in federal court in Cleveland has concluded.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said both sides on Thursday will find one additional juror to bring the pool to a total of 24 that attorneys can then question and challenge in winnowing the list to 12.

Lawyers for the Ohio counties of Cuyahoga and Summit counties and those for six drug companies who are defendants in the first trial filed by more than 2,000 local government plaintiffs and tribes will have the opportunity to strike as many as six jurors each.

Opening statements in what is expected to be a trial lasting more than two months are Monday.