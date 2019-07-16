The Least of These Christian Academy donates to local humane society

The Least of These Christian Academy in Greenville collected items for the Muhlenberg County Humane Society.

It’s part of the Jesus Projects Program at the daycare, where each month they do something to give back to the community.

They started collecting Items in June and items donated include dog food, puppy pads, and cleaning supplies.

Officials with the humane society brought a shelter dog to the daycare for the kids to play with.

“They loved it, I was so excited to see everybody having fun and enjoying themselves and giving back to the society and the community," said Amanda Boyd-Mitchell, Owner and Director of The Least of These Christian Academy.

Officials at the daycare drew tickets and gave prizes to the kids who donated items.

For more information on the daycare and their Jesus Projects Program call (270) 725-7011.